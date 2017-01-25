Maximize your monitor’s flexibility with the Fleximounts F9 Desk Mount, now $70

There are few things as annoying as getting a new desktop monitor and finding out that it doesn’t adjust to your needs. Many displays have a limited range of screen movement and odd viewing angles can cause eye strain and make colors wash out. Wall-mounted monitor stands are an option but can be a hassle to install as they generally require that holes be drilled in your wall, making a desk-mounted option like the Fleximounts F9 Desk Mount a very attractive solution.

The Fleximounts F9 Desk Mount is fully adjustable, featuring a dual-arm design which can rotate in a 360-degree arc on its base. The arms can both swivel and extend at the elbow joint, and the mounting plate allows you to easily tilt and rotate your monitor to achieve the perfect viewing angle. The arms also contain channels which provide space to stow monitor cords so you can keep them organized, reduce clutter, and prevent cables from getting caught up while adjusting the mount. Two USB ports integrated into the base provide charging points for your phone or other devices.

The Fleximounts F9 is made from polymer and aircraft-grade aluminum which reduces weight and improves durability. Unlike traditional wall-mounted units, the F9 offers secure attachment to a desk or table. The standard clamp system can mount to a desk that is between 0.79 and 4.72 inches thick and for those who don’t mind drilling, the included grommet system can attach to your desk via any hole that is between 0.33 and 2.75 inches wide. Either method can support monitors of up to 19.8 lbs and removes the need for drilling into a wall.

The Fleximounts F9 Desk Mount currently has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon with more than two dozen customer reviews. Now available for just $70, the F9 is a versatile and affordable solution for a fully flexible desktop display setup.

$70 on Amazon