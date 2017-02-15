The Intel NUC Core i5 puts desktop power in a miniature package (22 percent off)

Computer hardware is getting smaller and smaller, and even laptops — once a revolutionary step forward from bulky desktop PCs — are no longer the most portable game in town. You likely carry a small computer with you throughout the day in the form of a smartphone, but now, even desktop PC technology is small enough to be packed into cases that can easily fit in your bag. Models like the versatile Intel NUC Core i5 mini PC, now available on Amazon for a 22-percent discount which brings it down to just $300, offer desktop-like performance in a compact package that can go with you anywhere.

The NUC6i5SYH mini PC sports a Core i5-6260U built on Intel’s sixth-generation processor architecture. The dual-core CPU boasts 1.9GHz of clock speed which can be increased up to 2.8GHz with Intel Turbo technology. The integrated Iris 540 graphics processor offers 4K display capabilities for crisp high-definition video output via HDMI or the Mini DisplayPort. For audio, the compact computer supports 7.1 surround sound and the 3.5mm audio jack allows use of headphones and microphones.

Dual-channel DDR4 RAM slots can handle up to 32GB of memory and the Intel NUC Core i5 supports a 2.5-inch internal HDD at SATA3 speeds. You can also upgrade your hard drive performance by installing a 2.5-inch SSD or compatible M.2 SSD card. Intel Wireless-AC 8260 M.2 antennas support Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth 4.1 for wireless connectivity, and an Ethernet port on the back gives you wired internet when necessary. Four USB 3.0 ports and an SDHC card reader take care of your portable storage and data transfer needs.

At just 5 inches wide and 5.5 inches thick, this lightweight mini PC can be your portable computing companion for work and play. Now at $300 on Amazon, the Intel NUC Core i5 is available at an $86 discount for a limited time.

