Enjoy clean water on the trail with the Lifestraw Go filtered water bottle

When you’re outdoors, clean water can be hard to come by, and it’s difficult to carry enough with you if you’re going to be on the trail for awhile. Even water that looks clean may still be tainted with microscopic organisms or other contaminants, so a good portable filter is a must-have for camping, hiking, or traveling in areas where filtered water is not readily available.

Lifestraw is a popular handheld filter that lets you get water from unclean sources and completely purifies it as you drink. This requires you to place the filter directly into the water source and sip from it, but it’s not an ideal solution since it provides no way to store the filtered liquids. The Lifestraw Go solves this little problem by integrating the filter straw with a bottle, so you can have purified water with you wherever you are.

The Lifestraw Go bottle has a capacity of 23 ounces, and is made of durable BPA-free Tritan plastic. The filter unit inside the bottle works just like the standard Lifestraw, actively filtering out dirt, toxins, parasites, and more as you drink.

The filter works in two stages to remove contaminants: The hollow fiber membrane traps bacteria, protozoa, and other microscopic undesirables without having to use chemicals like iodine, which can make your water taste funky. The second stage uses an activated carbon filter that virtually eliminates chlorine, odors, and any unpleasant aftertaste. This tested two-stage process has been shown to get rid of 99.9 percent of microscopic parasites and 99.9999 percent of bacteria.

The Lifestraw Go normally costs around $50 but you can save up to $14 on Amazon depending on which color you buy: The pink bottle is priced at $31 while the blue, green, gray, and purple options are available for between $43 and 45.

