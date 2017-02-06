Enjoy the freedom of satellite radio with the $64 SiriusXM Onyx Plus vehicle kit

Satellite radio has given us a lot of freedom when it comes to enjoying our music, sports, and talk programs. By liberating users from geographically-limited radio stations, satellite radio can provide a more reliable signal and prevent listeners from having to struggle with traditional AM/FM channels. Many newer cars come with SiriusXM radios pre-installed, but aftermarket units now allow anyone to enjoy the freedom of satellite programming. If you’re looking for an affordable satellite radio kit for your car, the SiriusXM Onyx Plus with vehicle kit is one well-reviewed and feature-laden option that is now just $64 on Amazon.

The Onyx Plus features a bright full-color LCD screen which displays album art, track information, and local traffic and weather alerts. The customizable Smart Favorites function allows you to choose up to 20 channels for instant access with the press of a button, and unlike traditional radio, the Onyx Plus can pause, rewind, and replay programs so you can listen at your own convenience. You can also set alerts for your favorite artists and sports programs so that the system lets you know when they drop something new.

The SiriusXM Onyx Plus satellite radio is easily installed in your vehicle with the included mounting peripherals. The kit includes the versatile PowerConnect Vehicle Dock that can attach the radio unit to your dash or to a vent using the bundled AMPS or T-Slot mounts. The vehicle kit also contains a power connector for the Vehicle Dock, an auxiliary input cable, and a low-profile magnetic-mount antenna for clear reception.

The SiriusXM Onyx Plus satellite radio typically goes for $70-75 and up, but Amazon has brought the price down to $64. This bundle includes the radio unit along with vehicle mounting kit, but note that a SiriusXM satellite radio subscription is sold separately.

