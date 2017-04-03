Pump up the bass with the Sony MDR-XB950AP headphones, now just $59 on Newegg

Is your current audio setup leaving you wanting when it comes to bass response? Poor-quality lows, common on many low-end headsets, can severely limit your enjoyment of bass-heavy music, movies, and games. The smartphone-friendly Sony MDR-XB950AP headphones, now available from Newegg for $59 for a limited time, deliver boosted bass in a sleek and comfortable package at a price point that — unlike most high-end cans — won’t leave you reeling.

These over-ear headphones deliver deep head-thumping lows via large 40mm neodymium magnet drivers and a built-in Acoustic Bass Booster. A frequency response range of 3 – 28,000Hz ensures that, while the Sony MDR-XB950APs are purpose-built for bass-lovers, the headphones still deliver crisp mids and bright, clear highs. Air vents on the top of each ear cup improve air flow and work with the Beat Response Control feature to minimize distortion at high volumes, enhancing bass response even further.

Thick leather around-ear cushions allow for hours of comfortable use and the flat cord won’t tangle up. The brushed aluminum housing and headband cuts down on weight while offering increased durability and a sleeker metallic appearance compared to plastics. When you’re finished listening, the ear cups fold flat for easy storage in your bag.

Although great for listening on computers, consoles, and tablets, the Sony MDR-XB950AP headphones are also perfectly suited for use with iOS and Android smartphones with an in-line remote control and microphone that lets you control media playback on your device as well as make and receive voice calls. The companion SmartKey App, available from the App Store and Google Play, makes it easy to customize the in-line controls as well.

Through Wednesday, April 5, Newegg has the Sony MDR-XB950AP headphones on sale for a 50 percent discount which lets you snag these bass-boosting ear cans for just $59. If the Newegg deal passed you by, you can still score a pair from Amazon for just $10 more.

$59 on Newegg $69 on Amazon