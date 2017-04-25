Ditch the monthly rental fee by investing in TP-Link’s high-speed cable modem

Would you like to eliminate your cable modem rental fee once and for all? Then you may want to invest in a high-performance replacement, such as this TP-Link DOCSIS 3.0 343Mbps High-Speed Cable Modem, which is currently 43 percent off on Amazon.

The modem is Amazon certified, and is also compatible with such providers as Comcast/Xfinity, Spectrum, Time Warner Cable, Charter, Cox, Suddenlink, Mediacom, and WOW. This modem is ideal for internet plans up to 150Mbps.

DOCSIS 3.0 technology (which is eight times faster than DOCIS 2.0 technology) enables up to 343Mbps download speed and 143Mbps upload speed, although actual cable internet uplink and downlink speeds will vary based on your cable provider. These speeds, along with a lightning-fast Gigabit Ethernet port, let you enjoy lag-free online gaming and HD streaming. DOCSIS 3.0 technology also includes multiple network safeguards to keep your data and privacy intact.

The modem also features innovative 8×4 channel bonding providing even faster throughput, meaning your favorite shows and games will stream seamlessly.

The modem is as easy to use as it is to set up. Simply connect the new cable modem and open up a browser window to automatically start the online activation process — or you can contact your service provider to set up the modem for you. The modem comes with a 2-year warranty and 24/7 customer support .

Best of all, you save money instantly as well as over time. The modem is currently discounted, and owning your own modem eliminates the monthly rental fee.

This TP-Link DOCSIS 3.0 343Mbps High Speed Cable Modem normally retails for $70 but is currently marked down to only $40 on Amazon, providing a $30 (43 percent) discount.

Buy it now from:

Amazon