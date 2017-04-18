The sleek, classy Withings Activite Steel smartwatch is now 30 percent off

Activity trackers have become hot items in recent years, and many fitness enthusiasts might wonder how they ever got along without the handy wearables. More advanced models have gone beyond just tracking your workouts, however, and can even monitor your vitals throughout the day and night for a fuller picture of your overall health.

Although boxy shock proof cases and chunky rubber straps are useful for intense activities like running and swimming, let’s admit it: Many of these activity trackers aren’t much to look at. If you’ve been looking for a more classically-styled activity-tracking watch for daily wear, consider the sleek and dressy Withings Activite Steel activity tracker, now 30 percent off on Amazon.

The Withings Activite Steel features a low-profile 316L stainless steel case, domed crystal, and a thin silicone band for a traditional and aesthetically pleasing dress watch facade. The clean analog watch face has chromed hour and minute hands along with a single subdial which shows you your daily progress at a glance.

The watch pairs with your smartphone via the Health Mate app for iOS and Android, uploading your metrics to your user profile and letting you set goals and track your progress over time. The Steel can detect your current activity, whether you are running, walking, or swimming (the case is water-proof at up to 50 meters), and track your exercise automatically.

The Activite Steel also doubles as a sleep monitor, analyzing your light and deep sleep cycles and providing you with data to help improve your sleep quality. You can even use it to wake up in the mornings with a silent vibrating alarm.

Our review team raved about the original Withings Activite, but noted that it was quite expensive. The more budget-friendly Withings Activite Steel activity tracker, already a solid value at its usual price, is now 30 percent off from Amazon which brings this stylish fitness accessory down to just $91 for a limited time.

$91 on Amazon