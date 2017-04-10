‘Battlezone’ is heading to PC virtual reality, beta begins April 19

Why it matters to you If you haven't had the chance to experience Battlezone in VR yet, the upcoming beta will be a good chance to test it out.

One of the PlayStation VR’s launch titles, Battlezone, is making its way to PC virtual reality. Set to debut on Oculus Rift and HTC Vive headsets at some point in 2017, the single and multiplayer tank game is looking for beta testers with either of the big name headsets to take the port for a spin.

Battlezone has the honor of being one of the oldest video game re-creations in existence. Developer Atari originally debuted it in arcades in 1980 and it has been remade and relaunched many times over the years. Its most recent, the PSVR iteration, was well-received and now the developer, Rebellion Entertainment, is bringing it to the PC.

The port comes with a number of visual improvements. Not only are the headsets more capable, but the PCs that power them are too, so early testers and eventual buyers can expect higher resolution textures, improved shadows and super-sampling options, which let users really customize how good the game looks.

The game is designed to work on both Oculus Rift and HTC Vive headsets, with their respective motion controllers.

To make sure that the experience is up to snuff though, Rebellion is currently looking to flesh out a closed beta testing period with new blood. For that, it is looking to the wider VR gaming community for a mix of single player and multiplayer games, with various headsets and PC hardware configurations.

Registrations are open now and you will want to apply sooner rather than later if you want to get in, as it is set to start on April 19. You will need to send Rebellion various important pieces of information, including what graphics hardware you are running, your version of Windows and a DXDiag file, according to Tom’s Hardware.

If you are particularly keen to play Battlezone in virtual reality, it would behoove you to sign up, as Rebellion hasn’t given an indication of a release date for the game, other than “soon.” When it does show up, however, it will make an appearance on both Steam and the Oculus Store.