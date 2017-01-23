Upcoming ‘For Honor’ will require a hefty rig to run at recommended settings

Why it matters to you If you've been waiting patiently to venture into For Honor's brutal multiplayer mode, you'll want to make sure your PC is up to the task.

Ubisoft has unveiled For Honor‘s PC system requirements, giving prospective players advance notice of the hardware horsepower required to run the game’s frantic 3-on-3 melee battles.

A hardware upgrade may be in the cards for some players, as For Honor requires an Intel Core i3-550 or AMD Phenom II X4 955 processor or equivalent to run at minimum settings. Advanced graphics cards and a surplus of RAM are also recommended in order to achieve the best possible experience.

For Honor is a team-based multiplayer combat game that features a series of hack-and-slash battles between vikings, samurai, and medieval knights. In addition to a single-player campaign, For Honor also includes an online multiplayer mode that allows teams of three players to match their steel against one another on the battlefield.

Ubisoft also recommends an NVIDIA GeForce (GTX660/GTX750ti/GTX950/GTX1050) or AMD Radeon (HD6970/HD7870/R9 270/R9 370/RX460) graphics card with at least 2 GB of VRAM. A setup that meets these requirements and has at least 4 GB of system RAM should be able to run For Honor at 30 frames per second at 720p.

In order to achieve 60 frames-per-second at 1080p, Ubisoft recommends the equivalent of an Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-6350 processor. Players will also need a slightly more capable video card within the NVIDIA GeForce (GTX680/GTX760/GTX970/GTX1060) or AMD Radeon (R9 280X/R9 380/RX470) families, along with 8 GB of system RAM.

Development of For Honor was scaled back significantly in the months prior to launch, leading to the abandonment of its promised split-screen co-op mode. Local co-op is no longer an option, and For Honor now requires players to connect to Ubisoft’s servers for online-only action. Players will also need to maintain a constant connection with Ubisoft’s servers for the game’s single-player component, despite initial promises.

For Honor launches for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on February 14.