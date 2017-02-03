‘Mutant Football League,’ the heir to NFL Blitz, is back on Kickstarter

Why it matters to you 'Mutant Football League' looks to not only be the spiritual successor to a cult hit, but a means to fill the void left by the absence of the NFL Blitz franchise.

Digital Dreams Entertainment, the development team behind Mutant Football League, is asking for your help once again to bring its zany football sim back to the gridiron. A Kickstarter campaign has been set up, but it’s not your ordinary crowdfunding project. As the game is near completion, the $60,000 goal is merely to smooth out bugs and put the finishing touches on the project. And as of publication, the campaign has crossed midfield.

The game is described as “the next-generation, spiritual successor to the classic retro game, Mutant League Football,” which was released on Sega Genesis in 1993. As shown in the Kickstarter promo video above, Mutant Football League draws heavily from the NFL Blitz franchise, all the way down to the bellowing tone of the announcer.

The game differentiates itself by featuring “nasty mutants, ferocious monsters, deadly chainsaws, and lots of gory player deaths, along with some edgy, satirical humor that parodies America’s favorite sport.”

Over the past two years, teaser clips have popped up on the game’s YouTube channel which show the drastic evolution of the project since its first failed Kickstarter in 2013. After finishing a far cry from its $750,000 goal, creator Michael Mendheim, who also designed the original, promised to keep working on the game despite the setback.

If you pledge $1 to the campaign, you will gain access to a pre-alpha preview build for PC via Steam within 24 hours. Full system requirements are listed on the Kickstarter page, along with a note claiming that you need either an Xbox One or PS4 controller to play it. The build supports games against the computer, and local multiplayer up to four players. The retail release will also include online multiplayer.

The game is set to move to alpha in April, and an Early Access Steam version is expected by the end of summer. If all goes well, Mutant Football League will be available this fall for PC, and in early 2018 for PS4 and Xbox One.