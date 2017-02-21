Tritton Ark 100 PC headset delivers 7.1 surround sound through a USB port

Why it matters to you The Tritton Ark 100's surround sound capabilities make it an ideal pick for PC gamers who want to hear teammates' voices clearly during an intense game.

Gaming hardware manufacturer Mad Catz released a PC version of its Tritton Ark 100 headset, ensuring high-quality audio and voice communications during extended mouse-and-keyboard gaming sessions.

In addition to boasting a dual chat mic system, the Tritton Ark 100 delivers 7.1 surround sound via a USB connection, resulting in what Mad Catz bills as “a powerful, compromise-free immersive sound experience.”

More: Mad Catz has improved sensors, ergonomics, and more in new line of RAT mice

Originally released for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles, the Tritton Ark 100 makes its PC platform debut this week with an equivalent set of gaming-optimized features, including 360-degree positional audio and a background noise-canceling boom microphone. Mad Catz notes that mic audio was a focal point during the headset’s development in order to improve player vocal clarity during multiplayer matches.

Gamers can further tweak the headset’s output using an included suite of audio customization software. In addition to producing 7.1 surround sound audio via 60mm and 10mm drivers in each earcan, the device also functions as a set of traditional stereo headphones when plugged into a standard 3.5mm plug.

Tritton Ark 100 owners who want to make an impact during gaming events can also enable the headset’s Kameleon feature, which produces motion-dynamic RGB lighting and illumination. Like its audio output, the Tritton Ark 100’s lighting is fully customizable, giving gamers a variety of illumination options to suit their personal style.

More: Mad Catz insane Star Citizen controller will make you the envy of the galaxy

“The Ark 100 for PC raises the bar for PC gaming headset audio quality, durability and comfort,” Mad Catz Chief Technology Officer Andrew Young said in a statement. “Whether it be the unique comfort resulting from Audionomics, the superior audio performance of R:Drive, or the customizability provided by Kameleon lighting, the Ark 100 for PC is designed to deliver the comfort, audio quality and customization that PC gamers seek for optimum performance and gameplay enjoyment.”

The Tritton Ark 100 is available at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $100.