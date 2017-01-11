The Olive earbud is providing affordable hearing assistance, one ear at a time

Hearing aid costs and social perception stand in the way for many who need help with hearing impairment. Looking to help, Olive Union bills the Olive wireless earbud, with its $100 price tag and stylish design, as the “next-gen hearing aid with a social mission.”

Just ending an Indiegogo campaign with more than $320,000 from backers, 16 times more than its $20,000 flexible goal, the Olive appears to be as much a social statement as it is a digital device to help people hear better. Campaign backers will receive Olive beta-versions in July 2017 and are asked to give the company feedback as a way to save the firm research and design costs leading up to the scheduled full product launch in December 2017.

The Olive is a single earbud created for people with moderate hearing loss — even though it’s called a hearing aid, the Olive is not intended for the severely hearing imparired. According to the company, a charged battery will last up to eight hours. Each Olive will come with its own charging case which stores enough power for two full charges. The Olive isn’t intended for use with streaming media, although it can pair with a smartphone for hands-free conversations.

Since the Olive is sold as a single earbud, if you want an Olive for each ear, buy two and each will come with a separate charging case.

The Olive uses Bluetooth for pairing with a smartphone for the purpose of testing your hearing with the Olive app. In the hearing test, each of 32 frequency bands is configured in the Olive to match your respective hearing profile. You can also use the app to readjust the settings later or for specific environments.

The Olive does not have preset profiles, so you’ll need to reset when you go places where the noise environment changes significantly. According to Olive Health, the device uses noise cancellation to reduce wind noise.

There is no communication between two Olive earbuds. Any issues of synchronization between earbuds and differences in sound latency — the delay between someone speaking and the time the device processes the sound — will need to be tested on an individual basis with adjustments up to you. Each Olive earbud is a mono sound source, so if you have one in each ear, you won’t hear sound in stereo, but rather mono in each ear.

Most companies working on hearing assistance devices are careful not to refer to them as “hearing aids,” a term that puts them in the sights of the FDA and the medical community. In an answer to a question on the Indiegogo campaign, however, an Olive Health representative specifically said it is not making a personal sound amplifier (PSAP), but a hearing aid, and that the firm sees the FDA as only a small hurdle.

The company says it will have FDA medical approval when it launches the Olive. Digital Trends has reached out to Olive Health for more clarification on the terminology and FDA approval, and will update with any additional information we receive.

At first glance, the Olive seems a bargain at $100. That price is for just one earbud, however. Other hearing assist devices such as Nuheara’s IQbuds and Doppler Labs’ Here One will cost $300 for two when they ship, including a single charging case. Those devices also pair up with near-field magnetic induction (NFMI) to synchronize the sound between ears, are designed for use with streaming audio, actively control ambient sound, and include preconfigured and customizable profile presets for different environments.

While we have had initial experiences with the Nuheara and Doppler Labs hearables, the hearing assistance wearable category is just taking off this year and we will hold our final calls on those and other products pending fuller testing. We can see usage cases for a single Olive earbud for someone with hearing loss in only one ear or who has total hearing loss in the other ear. We look forward to seeing how the Olive compares with other hearables.