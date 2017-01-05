Crosley goes old school, debuts C20 turntable, previews vinyl jukebox at CES

Crosley Radio’s name provides a hint at how long the company has been around — for the record, it first started selling radios in the 1920s. Now the company is better known for its turntables, and it’s bringing an impressive duo of products to CES with its new C20 turntable and Vinyl Rocket Jukebox.

The C20 is the latest turntable to join the company’s C-Series line, which includes the C10, C100, and C200. This particular model comes packed with a low-vibration synchronous motor and shock-absorbent feet to tame vibrations The Pro-ject aluminum tonearm features adjustable counterweights and anti skate adjustments, and is equipped with an Ortofon OM5e cartridge, which comes premounted.

More: House of Marley Stir It Up Turntable review

“The C20 turntable is a true marriage of function and style, which is what the Crosley brand stands for,” Jason Menard, Crosley director of marketing, said in a statement. “Adding variety, quality, and credibility to our popular C-Series product line, the C20 is Crosley’s top-of-the-line offering for audio enthusiasts. We’re convinced that vinyl devotees will fall in love with this luxury unit.”

While the C20 is a standard turntable — albeit an impressive one — the Vinyl Rocket Jukebox is simply a sight to behold. Capable of holding 70 7-inch records, the jukebox is equipped with a D4 digital amplifier and two independent stereo outputs capable of delivering 60 watts RMS per channel. The jukebox even includes a remote control for home use, allowing you to select records, shuffle play, control the volume, and switch to the auxiliary input.

“This is the first production vinyl jukebox to be manufactured in over 25 years.” said CEO Bo LeMastus. “With a 140-selection rotating title display and Bluetooth connection, it’s the ultimate collectors’ item for vinyl enthusiasts to add to their audio caves.”

More: Audio-Technica debuts sweet-sounding AT-LP5 Direct Drive turntable ahead of CES

Both the C20 turntable and a preview of the vinyl jukebox will be on display at CES this week in Las Vegas, along with other turntables from the company like the Crosley Cruiser Deluxe and T100. For more information, see the company’s website.