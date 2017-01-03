Mattel’s new Aristotle smart baby monitor wants to make parenting easier

Maybe parenting doesn’t have to be so hard in 2017.

Leveraging technology for the sake of weary (and wary) mothers and fathers everywhere is toymaker Mattel, who has debuted a new device that is meant for baby, but benefits mommy and daddy. It’s called the Aristotle by Nabi, and it’s a $299 version of Alexa meant specifically for your children.

Using artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and Internet of Things technology, Aristotle by Nabi just may become you and your baby’s mutual best friend. At its core, it’s a smart baby monitor, but it does much more than just keep a digital eye on your kid. Rather, Aristotle can chat with the tyke, serving as a teacher, a caretaker, and yes, a friend, as he or she grows older and more inquisitive.

“We tried to solve the other fundamental problem of most baby products, which is they don’t grow with you,” Robb Fujioka, senior vice president, chief products officer at Mattel, told Fast Company. “So we spent a lot of time investing in how it would age.”

The company also spent a lot of time considering potential privacy concerns. After all, it wasn’t so long ago that a number of smart kids’ toys were blasted for their ability to “spy” on children. But don’t worry, Fujioka told USA Today, there are a number of security and privacy protections within Aristotle, including COPPA (Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act) compliance. So what actually comes with the Aristotle? The voice-controlled hub is comprised of a Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Direct speaker with multicolored LED lights, and Wi-Fi camera with object recognition. It’s capable of letting mom and dad know when baby is running low on diapers, and accepting an order via voice for more baby supplies. Or, as USA Today explains, should your toddler cry from a nightmare into the night, Aristotle can trigger the lights to come on, a lullaby to start playing, and parents to come running from the next room after receiving a smartphone alert. Of course, as impressive as this all sounds, much of the Aristotle is still grounded in theory, and won’t make its official debut until June 2017. But if it’s good as it claims to be, parents, this may just be the year to add to your family.