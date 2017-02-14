Dyson eyes smart tech dominance with new Singapore research center

Why it matters to you Artificial intelligence and machine learning are the future of tech. Dyson's new Technology Center in Singapore shows the company's embrace of this trend and its lofty goals for innovation

To help advance development in the artificial intelligence and smart technology space, appliance manufacturer Dyson officially flung open the doors to its new smart tech research facility in Singapore this week.

Formally titled the Dyson Technology Center, the company’s newest venture looks to focus on machine learning, software development, and AI. A bit of a detour from Dyson’s typical workload — the brand specializes in vacuums and other small appliances — its new Technology Center should allow it to remain competitive as literally every appliance and gadget looks to smart tech to stay relevant.

Though it has remained relatively mum on the specific projects the new center plans to tackle, Dyson did share a bit about the type of investment and general direction of the new facility. In addition to claiming the center would focus on “artificial intelligence, machine learning, and software development,” the firm stated that it has invested roughly $561 million to see the center completed.

Dyson intends to lean on a sort of collaborative work environment which encourages different research teams to share their relative knowledge with others in hopes of facilitating proper advancement and growth.

“It is no coincidence that we are deepening our investment in Singapore to achieve our technology ambitions,” said James Dyson, founder and owner of Dyson. “Right here, some of the world’s brightest minds are working on artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, fluid dynamics, [and] vision systems to bring hardware, electronics, and software together.”

One of the highlights of Dyson’s Technology Center concerns a room called The Control Tower. Featuring displays which read real-time logistics and supply chain information, those working in The Control Tower have a front row view to the company’s worldwide shipping and manufacturing network. In other words, this room helps Dyson ensure its intricate logistics system continues to run effectively and efficiently.

Having already talked openly about its desire to improve and advance its lineup of robotic vacuums, it appears the firm’s new Technology Center plays right into those goals.

With automation and smart tech continuing to have a major impact on everyday appliances and devices, Dyson’s investment in a machine learning and software development-focused facility seems to represent an adaptation to 21st-century tech trends more than a change in the company’s philosophy.