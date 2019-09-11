Eldercare is about to become a big deal. There are tens of millions of baby boomers who are about to cross retirement age and plenty more who already have. Fortunately for them, there are a bunch of companies that might just make their life a little bit better.

LifePod Solutions, a smart home caregiving service, released a study with the American Heart Association’s Center for Health Technology and Innovation to address chronic heart conditions and not only collect valuable information but hopefully help people with those conditions.

The company’s study measured a health-management plan called CarePlans and to figure out if people who follow the plan live longer than those who don’t. It’s a bit grim but when you learn that when people don’t take their meds and it results in about $300 billion in healthcare spending that could be avoided, it sounds like worthwhile research.

“We’re excited to collaborate with LifePod on this study and we look forward to applying our unique cardiovascular research expertise to help improve health education and health engagement,” Patrick Wayte, the senior vice president of the Center for Health Technology and Innovation, said in a release.

LifePod has been busy already. It already finished a pilot program with the Commonwealth Care Alliance (CCA) that consequently led to the organization expanding LifePod’s caregiving service to about 500 CCA members.

“We are proud to collaborate with the association with the goal of enabling patients with heart conditions to live longer, healthier lives,” Lifepod CEO Stuart Patterson said in a statement. “Our tests have shown that the personalized nature and intuitive UI of LifePod’s proactive-voice service can empower caregivers to address the gaps in behavioral and social support that contribute to medication and behavioral nonadherence, potentially extending patients’ lives and saving providers billions in avoidable costs.”

Regarding the specifics, LifePod initiates pre-scheduled routines through a LifePod-powered smart speaker. Not only does it help the recipient, but caregivers don’t have to carry a notebook worth of reminders. The Care Team Support function can send reports not only to caregivers but also to loved ones. Voice prompts can trigger, hopefully, medication, behavioral therapies, hydration and appointment reminders. There’s also a limited amount of integration with smart home devices, so your given charge can turn lights on and off.

LifePod says the caregiving market is something like $280 million, and the company recently won the 2019 Caregiver Friendly Award at the Voice Summit 2019 Conference in Boston in July. We’ll keep an eye on these things and see how eldercare progresses over time.

