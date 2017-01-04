Fisher-Price’s Think & Learn Smart Cycle exercises preschoolers’ bodies and minds

Since preschoolers are drawn to technology in the form of smartphones and tablets, Fisher-Price has leveraged that fascination to help children learn and exercise. The Fisher-Price Think & Learn Smart Cycle is focused on keeping both the bodies and minds of preschoolers active.

According to Fisher-Price’s own surveys, parents of preschoolers reported that their children spend an average of 21 percent of their playtime with electronic devices, and 19 hours a week watching either television or video content. The Think & Learn Smart Cycle harnesses preschoolers’ natural energy and exuberance by linking bike pedaling with learning, while at the same time offering the possibility of adding tablets or television to the mix.

Four learning apps that will be available for the Think & Learn Smart Cycle when it goes on sale in Fall 2017 focus on literacy, STEM exposure — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, math skills, and science and social studies. Additional learning apps are planned for 2018.

The app content will be synchronized to the speed of the Smart Cycle’s pedaling, which puts the preschooler in charge of the pace of learning. Game play in the apps can be saved so kids can go back later and resume an activity. Parents can monitor progress in the apps via a dedicated dashboard in each app. If parents and children wish, they can also play on a tablet or television via Bluetooth wireless.

“Inspired by the insight that preschoolers learn best and retain more when they’re active and having a good time, we’ve reimagined the Think & Learn Smart Cycle for a new generation of children,” said Nitya Madhavan, vice president of marketing for Fisher-Price. “We hope today’s families will be excited for this platform that channels preschoolers’ energy and their fascination with technology to make learning fun!”

The Smart Cycle will be available in fall 2017 with a suggested retail price of $150. The Smart Cycle companion apps will list for $5 each.