Flyte’s Story levitating clock lets you watch time float by

Flyte, the startup company that already created a floating light bulb and a floating planter, recently launched another project on Kickstarter. Its new campaign is for the Story Timepiece, a levitating clock that uses magnets to guide a chrome ball around a wooden base.

What’s so special about the Story clock? Well, aside from the fact that it levitates horizontally, vertically, or at a 60-degree angle — which means you can lean it against a stand, hang it on your wall, or display it flat on a table — it also has other cool features.

The clock has three modes: journey mode, clock mode, and timer mode. In journey mode, you can set the clock to a certain date, like a birthday or anniversary, and the Story clock will hit the 12-o’clock position when that dates arrives. Basically, it serves as a count down until your special event. In clock mode, the chrome sphere will float around each hour of the day; and, in timer mode, you can set the levitating clock for an hour, for instance, and it will make one full revolution during that hour time frame.

In addition to its modes, the clock also has an LED display that shows digital time in the center of the clock. The Story clock’s backlight allows you to take advantage of its extended features. If you connect it to the mobile app, the clock will illuminate real time meteorological data. The backlight can mimic things like the moon’s phases, a sunrise and sunset, and temperature.

The floating clock is gaining a great deal of crowdfunding support. The campaign already raised nearly $250,000 from more than 550 backers, which is more than three times its $80,000 all-or-nothing goal amount. With 42 days left until its April 1 campaign deadline, the project is seeing huge success.

The clock costs a small fortune, when you compare it to other plain wall clocks. You’ll pay between $399 and $499, depending on how early you pledge and the color you choose.

As with all crowdfunding projects, before you pledge your hard earned money, it’s wise to use caution and conduct research. Backing a project on a crowdfunding site is not the same as buying an item at a store, even if it’s from a company like Flyte, that has a history of making other cool products.