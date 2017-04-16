Would you swim in this apartment building’s rooftop glass-bottom pool?

Why it matters to you Luxury features are fine, but would you head to the sky pool overhang or stay on the deck?

If you’re planning a luxury apartment building you’ll need a long list of desirable amenities. For a global buzz to help with marketing and give eventual residents bragging rights, it makes sense to include at least one over-the-top amenity. Houston’s Market Square Tower took the concept literally with its rooftop glass-bottom pool, Dezeen reports.

The forty-story building is 502 feet tall, and anyone from the street can see Market Square Tower’s signature amenity just by looking up. A section of the pool sticks out 10 feet from the edge of the building. That section is built with eight-inch thick acrylic glass on the bottom, front and sides. The glass curves up from the bottom so anyone in that section of the pool gets what Dezeen described as “uninterrupted views.”

The project developer Philip Schneidau told Paper City, “We thought it would be an attention grabber, and it has been.”

There’s no lack of other luxury amenities, even though the pool gets top billing. On the roof residents can also use outdoor lounge areas with grilling spaces and a fire pit, the Sky Gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment, a Sky Studio for virtual classes, Sky Room for private dining or meetings, and Sky Lounge with bar services.

On the fourth floor, there’s a game room with air hockey, Skee-Ball, ping pong, and arcade games. On the same floor are a billiards room, poker room, indoor basketball court, virtual golf simulator, movie theater, children’s room, cyber lounge, executive conference room, sunless tanning suite, grand ballroom with catering kitchen, a demonstration kitchen, and a temperature-controlled wine room with private lockers.

No luxury building would be complete without steam, sauna, and massage rooms and there’s also a spa relaxation room with men’s and women’s locker rooms, so Market Square Tower has them, too. Additional resident services and amenities include a concierge, vehicle valet, package delivery, valet dry cleaning, and pet walking, sitting, and grooming.

Market Square Tower has 463 apartments for sale, including studios, one, two, and three bedroom units, and four penthouse suites. At the time of this writing, none of the studios are available. The largest penthouse floor plan has 4,159 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a study and sitting room for $18,715,000. and the least expensive one-bedroom apartment has 816 square feet of space with a $2,195,000 selling price.