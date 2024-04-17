 Skip to main content
How to format the microSD card on Tapo security cameras

Jon Bitner
By

One of the most compelling features of Tapo products (like the Wire-Free 2K Outdoor Cam and Indoor/Outdoor Cam) is support for local storage. Many Tapo security cameras let you install a microSD card, so you don't have to rely on cloud storage to save all your videos – instead, they're neatly stored right on your camera. Before you can start using local storage, however, you'll need to format your microSD card. Tapo has some pretty strict requirements for how this works, but the process itself is remarkably simple.

Ready to start saving all your video clips locally? Here's how to format the microSD card on your Tapo security camera.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Tapo camera

  • microSD card

The Tapo C120 installed on a fence.
TP-Link

How to use local storage on your Tapo camera

Tapo makes several different products that support local storage, but the below process should work for most of them. After going through the regular setup process and getting your camera installed, here's what you'll need to do.

Step 1: Open the Tapo mobile app.

Step 2: Click on the Tile for the camera you want to prep for local recording.

Step 3: Select the Settings icon at the top right of the screen (it's shaped like a hexagonal gear).

Step 4: Select Storage & Recording.

Step 5: Select microSD Card.

Step 6: This will then prompt you to install a microSD card into your camera. Tapo recommends using a "Class 10 card or higher, with storage form 8GB to 512GB."

Step 7: Once the card is inserted, you'll need to verify your camera view and Activity Zones are accurate.

Step 8: Finally, you'll be prompted to start the initialization process.

Step 9: Note: Tapo does not allow you to format the microSD card on your computer or via third-party software. Doing this won't allow the card to work with your camera.

Step 10: Once that's done, you can dive back into the Storage & Recordings menu to enable microSD Card Recording.

Topics
