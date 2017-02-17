Mommy’s Watches will help you track your breast milk’s expiration date

Making sure your breast milk is safe for consumption is paramount to new mothers, and Mommy's Watches can help make sure baby is taken care of in that regard.

With all the other things new mothers have to keep track of, time sometimes falls to the wayside. And when it comes to breast milk, that can be a problem. Luckily, there’s a new watch here to help. Meet Mommy’s Watches, a wrist-bound timer meant specifically to track temperature and time of breast milk bottles and bags.

Sure, breast milk storage guidelines are relatively simple — for someone who doesn’t have a million other things on her mind already. After all, how well can you really remember that you can keep your milk for three to six hours at room temperature, or up to five days in the fridge, or for two weeks in the freezer unless your freezer has separate doors, in which case you can keep the milk for up to three months? And when a child’s well-being is contingent upon your memory, you want all the help you can get.

That’s where Mommy’s Watches come in. Effectively a timer, these reusable bands are connected to a thermometer, which makes them tick at different speeds depending on their surrounding temperature. That means that if you place a bottle with a Mommy’s Watch in the fridge, it’ll know that it can stay lit up green (which means the milk is still good) for longer than if it senses room temperature environments.

And because Mommy’s Watch adjusts itself automatically based on temperature, you don’t have to worry about resetting the device every time you move a bottle from your countertop to your freezer or vice versa. Simply press a button found on the side of the Watch to see if your milk is still good — if the light is green, you’re golden. If it’s red, you probably don’t want to give it to baby.