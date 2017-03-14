Some Nutribullet owners report being burned by overheating, explosions

Why it matters to you If you use a Nutribullet, be aware of its temperature, especially after heavy use.

It turns out that Samsung hardware owners aren’t the only ones who need be concerned over exploding hardware. A number of Nutibullet users have reported that their blenders have exploded and/or overheated, in some cases causing nasty burns.

The past six months have seen a number of reports of hardware overheating and in some cases exploding, most commonly because of troublesome lithium-ion batteries, but that’s not always the case. With Nutribullets, the report initially raised on Australian news show Today Tonight Adelaide, suggests that even mains-powered blender, the Nutribullet, is at risk of exploding.

Several users reported to the program that they had experienced burns after their Nutribullet exploded. In one case, the blades appeared to spin faster than usual before exploding, while in another the mechanism that turns the blade shattered and “sent [the] Nutribullet flying,” as per GoodHouseKeeping.

It’s not clear whether these users were using the blender to make hot food, which while viable in certain models of Nutribullet is not something recommended for base models. Hot contents can cause warping and pressure buildup, especially if the blender is operated in excess of one minute.

Regardless, legal action is being taken against Nutribullet. In the case of one man, who claims his face was burned when he was using the blender to make a sauce, his legal representative suggested that there was far too little warning information about the potential for explosions on Nutribullet packaging and literature.

The attorney warned that millions of people owned the Nutribullet blender and were unaware of its potential hazards.

Although Nutribullet owner Homeland Housewares, has yet to issue an official statement in response to the original Australian news report, it has in the past suggested that explosions were possibly the fault of counterfeit blenders built without the safety considerations of the official brand (thanks Metro).

We may need to learn more about this potential issue from the manufacturer before making any judgment, but if you use a Nutribullet, be aware of overusing or overheating components.