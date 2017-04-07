These compact, origami-inspired kitchen utensils will free up lots of space

Why it matters to you If your kitchen is overflowing with stuff and you're looking for ways to save space, then these foldable utensils may have a role to play.

Whether you’re tight for kitchen space or you just fancy the idea of compact and easy-to-carry utensils for your outdoor parties, the innovative “Ori-Kit” may be the answer.

The Ori-Kit comprises three spoons offering six sizes, a turner, a funnel, and a colander, and arrives with each one pressed flat.

What? Pressed flat? What’s that all about? Well, as the kit’s name subtly suggests, each of these stylish-looking implements requires a simple fold before you start using it. The idea is that they allow you to discard the bulkier equivalents in your kitchen to free up space, while they can also work as a lightweight option for taking to barbecues and other events away from home.

Speaking of barbecues, you can use the Ori-Kit’s turner to flip a burger or turn a sausage thanks to its ability to handle temperatures of up to 500°F (260°C). It also doubles up as a server.

The funnel will come in handy for transferring liquids or fine-grain substances into jars or bottles, while the colander can separate bits from different liquids and even act as a sieve.

Made from Teflon and silicone, the kitchen utensils are thin, strong and durable, and because they can be pressed flat, are simple to clean. They’re also dishwasher-safe so you can throw them in without a worry. And once they’re dry, you just flatten them down and store them as you would any other utensil, only these take up a fraction of the space.

More: Digital Trends’ favorite fun kitchen gadgets from the Home and Housewares Show

The Ori-Kit is currently looking for funding on Kickstarter and aims to deliver in September, 2017. Early-bird offers include a full Ori-Kit for $27, marking a 36 percent saving on the expected retail price of $42. Head over to its project page for more information.