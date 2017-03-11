PassivDom makes totally autonomous homes capable of withstanding zombies

Why it matters to you Environmentally friendly and totally autonomous, PassivDom homes are for the truly adventurous folks who just want to get off the grid completely.

PassivDom is making a lofty claim, but if it’s even a little bit true, it could change the way we humans live our lives. Meet the Ukrainian company that is taking house-making to a new level — one capable withstanding a Zombie apocalypse. That’s right, PassivDom, the maker of “the first totally autonomous house in the world,” wants you to be able to enjoy an off-grid 3D-printed gadget house. Because sometimes, living in society just gets too hard.

“PassivDom is the world’s first mobile and transportable house with Passive House parameters,” said Max Gerbut, the company’s founder, in an interview with TechCrunch. “Due to the use of advanced materials and unique developments by our engineers, PassivDom has the highest thermal performance among residential buildings. The walls of PassivDom are as warm as brick. Thermal characteristics are high enough to use 20 times less energy than an ordinary building. That’s why it is possible to realize full off-grid autonomy in a cold climate without complex and expensive engineering heating system.”

With a PassivDom house, residents are able to manage all systems from their smartphones. And all those systems, by the way, are powered by the sun. With no electricity or gas to speak of, this may just be the single most environmentally-friendly house you’ve ever seen. And because it’s so one with nature, it also claims to be totally autonomous. “PassivDom allows living in the mountains, in the forest, on the seashore in conditions as comfortable as a 5-star hotel,” the company state on its website.

And you can live in all those locations because the PassivDom is really a house on wheels. You can travel just about anywhere you’d like and rest assured that you can rest your head on your pillow in the PassivDom when you’re done exploring for the day.

But convenience doesn’t mean discomfort. PassivDom promises “maximum comfort conditions” thanks to its self-learning system that keeps temperature and humidity levels in check by monitoring your oxygen and carbon dioxide content. And this smart house is truly ready for move-in right out of the box, as it comes with furniture, household appliances, pillows, and yes, wine glasses.