Alcatel’s new A30 costs just $60 after discount, can be pre-ordered from Amazon

Why it matters to you Looking for a super low-cost device? The Alcatel A30 has just been unveiled, and can be purchased with a subsidy from Amazon Prime for $60 after discount.

Smartphone manufacturer Alcatel is having quite a year. The company launched a number of phones at Mobile World Congress 2017, and now its back with another device — the Alcatel A30.

The device is decidedly budget, and comes in at less than $100. Not only that, but it also has gesture controls like flip to mute, and runs Android 7.0 Nougat. It’s set to be released in April, and it’s currently available for pre-order on Amazon Prime — where you can get it at a $40 discount, which brings the price to $60.

So what kind of specs can you expect on the device? Well, as mentioned, it is a low-cost phone, so don’t expect anything mind-blowing. For the price, however, it’s certainly not bad.

Under the hood, you’ll find a 1.1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The device also has a microSD card slot, so you can expand that storage by up to 32GB. On the back of the phone, you’ll find an 8MP rear-facing camera, while on the front, there’s a 5MP front-facing camera. The display sits at 5 inches and has a 720p display.

When it comes to the design, the phone looks pretty basic — but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It just looks like a normal smartphone.

As mentioned, the phone is currently available for pre-order as an Amazon Prime exclusive, as is the Moto G5 Plus, and as part of that deal, you’ll get a subsidy. Of course, there is a tradeoff — in exchange for the subsidy, you’ll have to deal with a few extra ads and promotional offers every now and then. You can, thankfully, also get it without the ads and promotional offers, but you won’t get the $40 Amazon Prime discount, which comes in the form of an Amazon Prime gift card.

The Alcatel A30 is set to be released April 19.