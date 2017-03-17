Android O rumored to get picture-in-picture mode, app icon badges, and more

Why it matters to you The next major release of Google's Android operating system might use artificial intelligence to save you time.

Android Oreo anyone? Or maybe it’s Android Oatmeal Cookie? Whatever the name, Google is prepping its next major Android release — Android O. That means the rumors about the upcoming operating system should start coming in thick.

But what should you expect from Android O? Improved artificially intelligence, perhaps? There are a ton of great features that should show up as part of the Android O release. Here’s everything we know about the new OS so far.

Revamped notifications

It seems as though every time a new version of Android is released we get a new notifications system — and it looks like Android O will be no exception to that rule, at least according to a report from 9to5Google.

So what will the new notifications system look like? At this point, it’s totally unclear. 9to5Google’s sources simply said that the notifications would be “revamped,” without giving any information about what that means.

Multitasking

The 9to5Google report also notes that Android O might bring improved multitasking features. The most prominent example is picture-in-picture mode, which is currently only available on Android TV. The new mode may be coming to tablets and phones, and allows users to use and control one app within a window, overlayed on top of another app.

The feature would be a nice addition, especially on tablets. Tablets and phones already have split-screen mode on Android Nougat — which is a very nice feature. Picture-in-picture mode would just bring multitasking on Android to the next level.

UI tweaks

Next up is the fact that Android O could bring support for much more dynamic features in the user interface. For example, badges might be supported for app icons — a feature that Apple’s iOS has had for years. his would basically let you see how many notifications you have for any given app at a glance.

Improved artificial intelligence

According to a report from VentureBeat, the Mountain View, California-based company is working on three new features that will coincide with the release of Android O. They’re described as “intelligent,” and said to bring Android to parity with Apple’s AI-powered efforts on iOS.

One feature, Copy Less, will combine machine learning — software that self-improves without human intervention — and computer vision — software that extracts and analyzes data from images — into a labor-saving feature. According to VentureBeat, it aims to cut down on the number of times users have to copy text from one app to another.

Take food, for example. If you’re having a Facebook Messenger conversation with a friend about where to have dinner and switch to Yelp for recommendations, Copy Less will recognize the context — it will “know,” so to speak, that you’re looking for a nearby place to eat, and use that information to save you time. Once you’ve settled on a spot and switched back to the chat interface, Copy Less will suggest relevant replies to your friend’s questions. If he or she asks for the restaurant’s address, it will serve it up.

Another contextualization feature reportedly in tow is address recognition. When you receive a message with a street address, it will recognize the text as an address — tapping it will show the address in Google Maps.

Google has already experimented with context recognition in the form of Now on Tap (now called Screen Search), an Android feature that launched with Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Screen Search, once activated, suggests relevant links and shortcuts based on what you’re browsing. If you’re searching a Spanish web page, it will automatically translate sentences. If you’re on a band’s Facebook page, it will serve up quick links to concert tickets.

Google’s final major accessibility feature involves gestures. If you draw a letter C anywhere in Android, for example, a short list of contacts will appear onscreen. This feature, VentureBeat notes, could still be scrapped.

Google is expected to unveil Android O at its I/O developer conference in May. If history is any guide, the search giant will release a series of work-in-progress developer previews ahead of a public launch in the fall. We’ll keep this article updated as we hear more about Android O.

Updated on 03-17-2017 by Christian de Looper: Added news of Android O revamped notifications, picture-in-picture mode, and UI tweaks.