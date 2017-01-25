Apple says talks on manufacturing in India have been ‘constructive’

Why it matters to you Apple may start manufacturing the iPhone in India, signaling a possibility that production could also make its way to the U.S.

India will soon overtake the United States to be the second largest smartphone market, and Apple’s desperately trying to break ground in the country, which is dominated by Chinese and South Korean manufacturers.

Apple’s market share is less than 3 percent in India, according to market research company Counterpoint. Samsung claims the top spot, but it’s followed largely by Chinese companies like Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, and Lenovo that offer low-priced smartphones. That’s key, because 70 percent of the smartphones purchased in India cost less than $150.

Apple’s strategy is to start manufacturing the iPhone in India, and the company’s latest statement says talks have been “constructive.”

“We’ve been working hard to develop our operations in India,” a spokesperson for Apple told Reuters. “We appreciate the constructive and open dialogue we’ve had with government about further expanding our local operations.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook said annual sales reached 2.5 million in the country, and that iPhone sales had increased by 50 percent. Cook said Apple is “just kind of scratching the surface there.” An official told the Wall Street Journal last year that a deal was almost complete.

Cook made a trip to India last year, where he reportedly talked about the subject of building a manufacturing plant with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Indian government previously rejected Apple’s request to import refurbished phones and sell them in India. Apple also cannot open and operate stores in the country due to strict barriers against foreign retailers.

Apple is also reportedly considering moving its smartphone production into the U.S. — a move motivated by President Donald Trump’s “America first” rhetoric.