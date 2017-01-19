Ready for a new iPad? Apple may march out a bezel-free iPad Pro and more

Why it matters to you Apple may be planning a new iPad range in 2017, with a brand-new screen size included

You’re forgiven if the Apple iPad has slipped your mind. Apple hasn’t treated its tablet line with the same excitement as the iPhone for a while, and those that already own an iPad are usually pretty happy to continue using the one they have, without upgrading it regularly.

Get ready for something new in 2017, though, as rumors are spreading we’ll see three new full-size iPad models introduced, including one with a new screen size. A new Apple Pencil stylus and a new iPad Mini may also join them.

Here’s everything we think we know about Apple’s 2017 iPad range so far:

Apple iPad 9.7-inch

An iPad with a 9.7-inch screen has been a staple of the range since its beginning, and the screen size is currently used on the smaller Pro model and the iPad Air 2. However, Apple is rumored to introduce a new 9.7-inch version at a lower price. This spot in the range is occupied by the iPad Air 2 at the moment, but it was introduced at the end of 2014, so is certainly ready for an upgrade.

There’s confusion about the name. It may not retain the Air title at all and simply be known as the iPad, making the distinction between the Air and Pro versions a little clearer. Analyst Ming Chi Quo at KGI Securities, who regularly makes predictions about Apple’s hardware plans, says the new 9.7-inch iPad will be a big seller, potentially responsible for up to 60 percent of all iPad sales.

Reports dating back to October 2016 say an iPad Air 3 may arrive in March 2017, which continue to spread now. Some say it may be the last Air-branded tablet from Apple. It was also speculated the tablet would have a thinner body, perhaps down to just 5mm, an Apple A9X processor, and a pair of cameras. Additionally, water and dust resistance was mentioned, along with a higher resolution screen.

What about the 9.7-inch iPad Pro? There’s a chance it may be replaced in the range by a new iPad, with a slightly larger screen.