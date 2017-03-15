24 cases to keep your iPhone SE looking like new

Apple has repackaged the last-gen iPhone 6S into an iPhone 5S body to bring us the iPhone SE. This diminutive iPhone is cheaper and easier to handle than its big brothers and more recent iPhone models, but it still represents a fragile combination of glass and metal that will likely break if dropped. If you have an old iPhone 5S or iPhone 5 case lying around, then it can be repurposed for the SE. Most of you will likely prefer to snag a new one, however, so we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite iPhone SE cases in the lines below.

Twelve South BookBook Case ($50) Disguise your iPhone SE as a vintage book with this genuine leather case that also doubles as a wallet. Open it up, and you’ll see there’s a leather-wrapped frame to hold your iPhone in place, along with a transparent ID pocket, three card slots, and a money pocket. There are also cut-outs for quick access to your phone’s controls, ports, and camera. It’s not the most protective case around and the leather will age, but it’s still a lot of fun. Buy one now from: Apple Amazon

Sena Classic Leather Sleeve ($20) This is a simple solution to slip your iPhone SE away and keep it snug and safe when you aren’t using it. Sena’s slim pouch is made from genuine leather with neat stitching and a soft microsuede lining inside that will keep your iPhone SE looking great. The exterior leather has a pebbled texture to it that enhances grip and comfort. There are also openings in the bottom to ensure that the speaker isn’t muffled. You can get it in black, or visit Sena’s website for blue, green, white, pink, and purple options. Buy one now from: Amazon Sena

VRS Design Crystal Bumper Case ($14) This case combines a TPU layer that’s shock absorbing and transparent with a tough polycarbonate bumper that surrounds the outside. The bumper has well-defined button covers for the volume and power keys, too, and there are four colors to choose from, so you can match the bumper to the color of your iPhone SE. The case will guard against small drops and bumps, and it also has a lip to protect your phone’s display, but it’s not a truly rugged case. Buy one now from: Amazon

FlexiShield Gel Case ($8) Here’s a simple gel case that’s super easy to fit on your iPhone SE. It adds a thin layer for simple protection and grip, the latter of which makes your phone more comfortable to hold. You can get the case in black, blue, red, or pink, but we prefer the clear version as it shows off Apple’s design. There are thin button covers, and it offers all the necessary cut-outs for your phone’s features. The raised lip around the screen also provides a little protection when you place your phone face down, and helps prevent accidental screen touches. Buy one now from: Amazon