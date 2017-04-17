Samsung takes steps to block users from remapping the Galaxy S8’s Bixby button

Why it matters to you A Reddit user discovered a way to remap the Bixby button on the Galaxy S8, but that method has now been blocked by Samsung.

Only a few days after users began remapping the Samsung Galaxy S8’s Bixby button, Samsung has taken steps toward blocking the action.

An app helping users remap the button was launched shortly after the device itself was released, and it wasn’t all that surprising to see — the button itself is pretty much a waste of space if you don’t use Bixby. In a new over-the-air update, however, Samsung is blocking the use of the button for anything other than the Bixby virtual assistant. The block was first discovered by XDA-Developers user Flar2.

The app originally came from Homeguy123 on Reddit, who appeared to have sidestepped Samsung’s new virtual assistant despite being under the watchful eye of a Best Buy representative. In a short video, the user presses the Bixby button to launch Google Search — though it could theoretically call up any app or command, including Google Assistant.

The app that made all of this originally possible is known as All in One Gestures, and based on the promotional images featuring what looks to be an original HTC One, it’s actually been kicking around the Google Play Store for quite a while. After enabling all the necessary permissions, including the app’s accessibility service, users were able add the button as a custom key and free it from Bixby’s chains. Now, that’s no longer possible.

The news of the workaround was likely somewhat unnerving for Samsung, especially considering everything the company has staked on its new virtual assistant. In March, Injong Rhee, Samsung Mobile’s head of research and development, told us at the company’s Suwon, South Korea, headquarters that he believes all devices that support Bixby should feature a dedicated key, and that phones are merely its first destination.

Samsung envisions a network of smart devices unified through Bixby. But that outcome is largely dependent on users adopting and becoming familiar with its assistant, the same way they have with Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa. Being able to avoid it this easily hinders the realization of that goal.

Updated on 04-17-2017 by Christian de Looper: Added news that Samsung had blocked remapping of button.