Catalyst is making waterproof, glow-in-the-dark cases for AirPods

Why it matters to you Ever worry about losing your AirPods in a dark room or overstuffed bag? Catalyst's glow-in-the-dark case might be the answer.

Fishing around a cluttered backpack or overstuffed glove compartment for your phone, watch, or tablet is a recipe for frustration — especially if you’re doing it in the dark. Luckily, Catalyst, the folks behind the world’s first waterproof Apple Watch case, have a novel solution: a Glow-in-the-Dark collection.

At Pepcom’s Spring Showcase event in New York City, the China-based company showed off its latest wares. “When we first launched on Kickstarter, we create a limited edition Glow-in-the-Dark case,” Catalyst Co-Founder and Chief Designer Josh Wright said in a statement. “This was a massive hit with customers and we wanted to go back to our roots. This exclusive family of glowing products still features the industry leading waterproof and drop-proof ratings that Catalyst is known for — only now you’ll be able to show them off in the dark.”

The Glow-in-the-Dark cases, which will launch for the Apple Watch ($70) and 12.9-inch iPad Pro ($160), provide quick access to the charging port. And they stand up to abuse — they’re made of “soft premium” silicone that’s waterproof, drop-proof, and dust-proof.

Alongside the new cases, Catalyst announced a waterproof case designed for Apple’s wireless AirPod earbuds ($30). This case is IP67 waterproof up to 3.3 feet (1m), drop proof to 4 feet (1.2m), and comes with a carabiner that attaches to a belt loop, bag, or backpack.

“We are excited to introduce the very first waterproof case for AirPods to market,” June Lai, CEO of Catalyst, said in a press release. “There’s nothing like it on the market. The sleek cover is waterproof, drop proof, and secures your AirPods case with a carabiner for both convenience and protection.”

Finally, Catalyst debuted a colorful collection of Apple Watch bands. The company’s new Apple Watch Series 2 cases, which are tested waterproof to 330 feet (100 meters) and can withstand impacts up to 2 meters, now come in plum, green, and Glow-in-the-Dark. And new limited-edition 24mm green and red bands are available for the 42mm Apple Watch Series 1 and 42mm Apple Watch Series 2.

“Catalyst has always created great looking products which offer unmatched performance — giving users total confidence to use their devices in any environment,” Wright said. “We created a range of colorways for our new products that we think looks great.”

The new cases are available for purchase on Catalyst’s official website.