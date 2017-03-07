You only pay once: FreedomPop’s first Wi-Fi-calling phone has zero monthly costs

Why it matters to you FreedomPop's V7 doesn't cost much to buy, and potentially nothing to use, making it one of the best deals out there for frugal phone fans.

Low-cost mobile network FreedomPop is already known for its superb value SIM-only plans, but with the launch of its first smartphone, it has taken bargain basement mobile phone ownership to the next level. The FreedomPop V7 costs just 60 British pounds, or about $75, and comes with a SIM card loaded with free calls, free data, free SMS, and even free WhatsApp messages. If you’re not too demanding, you may end up paying only once for the V7, and never again.

FreedomPop’s V7 makes use of Wi-Fi-calling technology, switching between a cellular network and Wi-Fi to always ensure you can make a call on the strongest connection. Currently, the V7 has only been announced for the U.K. and Spain, but hasn’t confirmed the SIM or plan that will be included with the phone. However, as it comes with WhatsApp messages included, it’s likely to also include 100 minutes of calls, and 200MB of data for free.

If this isn’t enough, you can pay to upgrade and add more of each, but that would defeat the point of FreedomPop’s outrageously good value phone and plan. We’re hoping it will include free European roaming, too, which is part of the standard WhatsApp SIM deal through the network. Interestingly, the V7 is a dual-SIM phone, giving the frugal phone fan even more choice to exploit the best deals out there, without compromising or having to switch SIMs.

What sort of phone do you get for $75? Well, it’s not going to be challenging the Google Pixel for Android supremacy. It has a 5-inch screen with an unknown resolution, a Snapdragon 210 processor, a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, and 8GB of internal memory. There’s a MicroSD card slot, but it’s only Android 6.0 Marshmallow installed, putting it behind many other phones released in 2017.

It’s hard to complain, though, as it costs considerably less than most other smartphones. It may end up being used as a second or even third phone for many. FreedomPop has teased a Wi-Fi-calling phone in the past, touting a partnership with Intel at the time, but either that model is still coming, or has been put on ice for now.

If you’re in the U.K. or Spain, the V7 is available on a first-come-first-served basis through FreedomPop’s website, and the company warns that supplies are limited, so grab one quickly if you want one. Anyone in the U.S. keen to get a similar deal should be patient, FreedomPop says the V7 will be released in the United States later this year.