20 major Galaxy S7 problems, and what to do about them

Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S7, is every bit as beautiful as its predecessor, and it improves on the S6 in many ways. The Galaxy S7 is fast, powerful, and waterproof — but it’s not fault-free.
We’ve been lurking in forums, scouring comment sections, and generally digging around to uncover the most commonly reported Galaxy S7 problems. There’s no need to struggle in isolation when we have a host of suggested fixes that will help you to get your S7 back on track.
Problem: Audio distorted or crackling
Quite a few people have run into an issue with the Galaxy S7 emitting distorted audio or crackling sounds. Usually this relates to the speaker, but sometimes it might be noticeable with earphones or headphones, too. There are a few different things you can try.
Potential fixes:
- If your problem is with the speaker and you’ve just taken your S7 for a dunk, then that’s probably the cause of your audio distortions right there. There will likely be some water stuck in the speaker grille. Let it dry out and the distortion should be gone.
- Take a close look at the speaker grille to make sure there’s no dust or debris inside. Clean it gently and carefully.
- Open up Settings > Sounds and vibration and scroll down to Sound quality and effects at the bottom. Most of these sound effects are just for earphones or headphones. Some people report success in eliminating crackle by switching UHQ Upscaler on and off again. It’s also worth tapping Adapt sound to personalize your S7 audio.