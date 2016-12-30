20 major Galaxy S7 problems, and what to do about them

Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S7, is every bit as beautiful as its predecessor, and it improves on the S6 in many ways. The Galaxy S7 is fast, powerful, and waterproof — but it’s not fault-free.

Related: 10 cases and covers to protect your shiny, new Galaxy S7

We’ve been lurking in forums, scouring comment sections, and generally digging around to uncover the most commonly reported Galaxy S7 problems. There’s no need to struggle in isolation when we have a host of suggested fixes that will help you to get your S7 back on track.

Problem: Audio distorted or crackling

Quite a few people have run into an issue with the Galaxy S7 emitting distorted audio or crackling sounds. Usually this relates to the speaker, but sometimes it might be noticeable with earphones or headphones, too. There are a few different things you can try.

Potential fixes: