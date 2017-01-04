Need some directions? Try getting them from the Garmin Drive navigation line

Your road to a successful 2017 just may start with a new navigation system from Garmin. On Wednesday, the GPS company announced a number of updates to its Garmin Drive product line, which features a number of portable navigation devices (or PNDs) offering free live services, and providing regularly updated content with “industry-leading driver alerts” that claim to increase situational awareness and encourage safer driving. Meet the four latest Garmin devices to join the family: The Garmin Drive, the Garmin DriverSmart, Garmin DriveAssist, and Garmin DriveLuxe.

The most basic of the new devices, the Garmin Drive, is a straightforward system with versatile driver alerts (like upcoming sharp curves, railroad or animal crossings, and alerts for users driving the wrong way on a one-way street), but no connected features. The DriveSmart, on the other hand, is part of the Internet of Things, whereas the DriveAssist lets you record your time on the road. Finally, the premium Garmin DriveLuxe promises to combine all the smart features of its sister models with a sleek metal design.

“Thanks to the enhanced feature set of our 2017 Drive navigators, it’s easy to see how consumers can benefit and rely on them every time they step in their vehicles,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales. “Free live parking and traffic, plus new travel information lets drivers enjoy the actual ride and save precious time when heading to work, driving on family road trips, or running errands.”

This information includes things like Garmin Real Directions, which makes navigation a bit easier by giving directions based on recognizable landmarks, buildings, and traffic lights. There are also a number of new real-time services, like live traffic alerts, when you pair your Garmin device with a Bluetooth-enabled smartphone. Pairing also allows users to take advantage of live parking information from Parkopedia.

While the new Garmin Drive product line won’t be available until February, prices have already been released, and are expected to land somewhere in the ballpark of $150 to $330.