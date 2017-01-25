GoDaddy’s GoCentral helps you build a mobile-friendly website in mere minutes

Why it matters to you It's already fairly simple to build a website. GoDaddy's tool makes it even easier for almost anyone to go online.

Websites are fairly easy to build in this day and age thanks to platforms like Squarespace, Wix, and WordPress. GoDaddy, the web hosting company and domain registrar, thinks it can be simplified even further. GoCentral is its new venture, and it only takes minutes to get a site up and running.

GoCentral is a website builder that integrates marketing tools based on ideas and industries. Type in things like hairstylist or plumber and GoCentral will “produce a near-complete website, pre-filled with relevant sections and professional images.” There are more than 1,500 ideas and industries supported.

More: GoDaddy’s Flare app wants to help get your business idea get off the ground

These sites are built to look good on any medium, whether it’s a computer, tablet, or smartphone. But the focus for GoCentral isn’t site design — it’s meant to help people get activity updates, and feedback on how users can improve their engagement results. All of this happens thanks to GoCentral’s “smart algorithms and machine learning,” which adapts to users for prime optimization.

Site categories are specific enough that they’ll come equipped with relevant sections — you can remove these or add new ones if you so desire. Stock images are pulled from various agencies like Getty Images, and if these sites don’t have what you’re looking for, GoCentral uses machine learning to improve the category and find you the next best image.

Site building is just a small part of GoCentral — the marketing features help users learn how to increase their readership. For example, GoCentral can help users “jump-start email marketing campaigns;” get the business on Facebook; and improve search engine optimization to rank higher on Google.

More: A 22-year-old photographer just developed a new website for scouting photo spots

It even keeps mobile checkout options — support for Apple Pay is built in, as well as PayPal, and paying with credit card.

There are four pricing options, all of which offer a free one-month trial — one for personal sites, two for business sites, and one for ecommerce. The “Personal” tier costs $6 per month, but jumps to $72 annually a year later. The Business plan starts at $10 per month, the Business Plus plan starts at $15 per month, and the ecommerce site will cost you $30 per month.