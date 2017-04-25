What makes a smartphone rugged? IP67, MIL-STD-810G, and other certifications explained

The iPhone 7 may be Apple’s first water-resistant phone, but don’t go dunking it in your pool’s deep end anytime soon — after all, the company cautions that it can only withstand up to a meter of water for a maximum of 30 minutes. That got us wondering, just what do manufacturers like Apple mean when they use terms like “water-proof” and “water-resistant”? What constitutes a “rugged” device? And at the end of the day, how many times can you drop your phone in the toilet before it stops functioning?

As it turns out, there are often standards behind terms such as “rugged” and “water-resistant,” and they’re quite strict. So before you buy your next “durable” phone, you may want to understand how to interpret the ratings behind them.

The ratings behind a “rugged” product

“Rugged” is just a word, a marketing term as meaningless as “summer-proof,” “whatever-proof,” “water resistant,” and “dust proof” — all make for nice bullet points on a gadget’s spec sheet, but aren’t all that descriptive. “Rugged” and “water-resistant” devices can short when they fall into water, shatter when they hit the concrete, and shut down if they lay in the hot sun for too long. But when a phone’s been certified, by contrast, that means a third-party organization has conducted tests to ensure it can survive conditions like hard falls, dusty environments, extreme heat and cold, certain forms of radiation, and deep pools of water.

Phone, tablet, and PC manufacturers designate the ruggedness of a device with two flavors of standards: the Ingress Protection (IP) Rating, published by a standards body called the International Electrotechnical Commission, and the Military Specification or Military Standard (MIL-STD), which are developed by various arms of the U.S. Military and Department of Defense. When Apple advertises that the iPhone 7 as “water resistant,” what it really means is that it’s achieved some level of certification.

Ingress Protection Rating

The Ingress Protection Rating of a device is determined by how well it performs in tests that expose it to dirt, dust, and water. Ratings range from 1 to 6 for dust and dirt, and 1 to 8 for water, where the first and second digit in the rating indicate how well it withstands exposure to foreign particles and liquid, respectively. The maximum rating for solid objects, IP 6, means a device is completely resistant to dust and dirt. A water resistance rating of 8, meanwhile, means it can be submerged in liquid for an indefinite amount of time up to a depth specified by the manufacturer.

In order for a smartphone to achieve a rating, it must pass every test leading up to the highest rating achieved. For a smartphone to gain IP68 certification, for example, it must pass dust protection tests through 6 and water protection tests through level 8. Below is a breakdown of the ratings for solid foreign objects.

Level Object size protected against Effective against 0 Not protected No protection against solid objects 1 >50 millimeter Protection against large surfaces like the back of the hand 2 >12.5 millimeter Protection against finger-sized objects 3 >2.5 millimeter Protection against thick wires and like objects 4 >1 millimeter Protection against wires, screws, etc. 5 Dust protected Some protection against dust and complete protection against contact 6 Dust tight Complete protection against dust and contact

And here’s a chart for water resistance ratings.

Level Object size protected against Effective against 0 Not protected 1 Dripping water Protection against 10 minutes of dripping water 2 Dripping water when tilted up to 15 degrees Protection against 10 minutes of dripping water when tilted 15 degrees from normal position 3 Spraying water Protection against 5 minutes of spraying water at any angle up to 60 degrees from the vertical 4 Splashing water Protection against 5 minutes of splashing water 5 Water jets Protected against at least 3 minutes of water spraying from a 6.3-millimeter nozzel from any direction 6 Powerful water jets Protection against at least 3 minutes of water spraying from a powerful nozzle (12.5-millimeter) from any direction 7 Immersion up to 1 meter Protection against 30 minutes of water up to 1 meter of submersion 8 Immersion beyond 1 meter Protection against continuous immersion in water up to depth specified by the manufacturer

For an idea of how an IP test is conducted, take a look at this video of a test being conducted on behalf of electronics company Siemens. The resulting rating looks something like this: IP67. That’s the certification the iPhone 7 has received, and it means that the phone’s both completely protected against solid objects and can withstand up to a meter of water for 30 minutes.

It isn’t always that simple, though. Some phones have two ratings, such as Sony’s IP55- and IP57-certified Xperia Z, which usually indicates that the device failed water or dust protection at a certain level. In the Xperia Z’s case, water protection level 6.