Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 waterproof? What the IP rating means

Water doesn’t mix well with smartphones, but accidents can happen, so it’s always good to check to see if your phone is waterproof — especially with a new phone like the Galaxy S23 series.

The Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are all really enticing packages. They have AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates, Qualcomm’s latest and greatest processor, powerful cameras, and a whole lot more. But before you get ready to throw down your hard-earned dollars, you’re probably wondering: Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 waterproof?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is water-resistant

The good news is the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra all have a strong chance of making it through an unfortunate watery encounter, as each has an IP68 water-resistance rating.

Does this make the phones waterproof? No, but they are very much so water-resistant. Many people use the terms interchangeably, but there is a difference — and it’s worth understanding.

Understanding the IP68 rating

An Ingress Protection (IP) rating is the international standard against which products are tested to establish how resistant to water and dust they are. The numbers refer to the effectiveness of the protection. An IP68 rating is the highest we see on smartphones, meaning you won’t find better from competing products, and it’s all without the need to put the device in a special case.

The first number in an IP68 rating refers to dust and particle protection, and the six is the highest available on a smartphone. The Galaxy S23 range is dust-tight, so no particles can enter the phone and interfere with the delicate electronics. The second number is about water resistance and is slightly more complicated.

The eight is the highest available rating, and according to Samsung, it means the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will resist fresh water ingress down to a depth of 1.5 meters for a duration of 30 minutes. The company recommends against subjecting the phone to water “moving with force,” and that if it comes into contact with liquids other than water, rinse it with fresh water and then dry it with a cloth.

It puts the Galaxy S23 range at the top of the pile when it comes to water resistance, alongside devices like the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. Samsung’s Armor Aluminum material is used for the chassis, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is used to cover the screen, which means the rest of the phone is tough too.

We still recommend putting it in a case if you’re prone to dropping phones, as no matter how strong the glass and aluminum are, a long drop onto a hard surface won’t do it any good. For recommendations, see our picks for the best Galaxy S23 cases, best Galaxy S23 Plus cases, and best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases.

