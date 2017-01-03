Video conferencing seemed to be finally finding its footing when the late Steve Jobs first announced FaceTime at the 2010 World Wide Developers Conference. More than five years later, the feature is in full swing, allowing MacOS and iOS users to make video calls over both Wi-Fi and cellular networks on a variety of Apple devices. The feature may not have revolutionized the way we carry out phone calls with our loved ones and peers, but it still serves as a handy alternative to Skype or Facebook Messenger. Best of all, the software works right out of the box and doesn’t require a special account or screen name to utilize — just the contact info for the person you’re trying to call.

Here's our guide on how to use FaceTime, so you can be there in person, even when you're not.

Checking your system requirements

FaceTime comes with a few stipulations. First off, the app can only be run on the following devices:

iPhone 4 (or later) iPad Mini and iPad 2 (or later) Fourth-generation iPod Touch (or later) Mac with Mac OS X v10.6.6 (or later)

Keep in mind FaceTime video calling availability depends on carrier policies and data charges may apply while using the app over your wireless network. You will also need the phone number or email address of the person you are trying to call in order to use FaceTime, and though you can use the software via Wi-Fi using an iPhone 4 or iPad 2, neither device allows you to utilize FaceTime over your wireless network.