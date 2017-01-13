Huawei’s new P8 Lite smartphone boasts sleek design, upgrades under the hood

Huawei is bringing the P8 Lite into 2017. The company has unveiled a refreshed version of the smartphone, with upgrades in both the hardware and the design departments. The design is especially appealing, giving the phone a sleek and simplistic look, and doing away with outdated design trends featured on the original P8 Lite, including the super-square look. The new device also features a new glossy look, similar to the iPhone 7’s Jet Black finish.

But what about the specs? Well, the new phone features a 5.2-inch IPS display with a 1080p resolution, 3GB of RAM, and a somewhat disappointing 16GB of storage. Thankfully, there’s a microSD card slot on board, so you can expand upon that 16GB.

More: Everything you need to know about the Huawei Mate 9

Under the hood, you’ll also get the company’s midrange Kirin 655 processor, which features an octa-core A53 processor, coupled with a Mali-T830MP2 GPU.

When it comes to the cameras, the device features a 12MP rear-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP front-facing camera, which should be enough for most selfie lovers. The battery on the device is the same non-removable 3,000mAh battery featured in the Huawei P9 Lite.

Last but not least, the device runs the latest and greatest version of Android, Android 7.0 Nougat.

So where will the phone be available? Unfortunately, it’s not as available as some might have hoped — it’ll launch in various European markets at the end of January for 239 euros (about $254 U.S.), so if you live stateside or anywhere other than Europe, you’re out of luck.

Huawei is expected to launch a few new phones over the next few months, including a new version of the P9 Lite, which will likely be sold in South America, and the new flagship P10 Lite, which is expected to launch sometime in the next few weeks as part of the P10 series.