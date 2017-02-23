JetSmarter, the Uber of private planes, expands its services with a new partner

Calling for a private jet should be as easy as calling for a car ride … if you’ve got the funds to do it, that is. And thanks to JetSmarter, you certainly won’t be at a loss when it comes to your supply. Earlier this week, the private jet company announced an exclusive strategic digital partnership with TMC Jets, making JetSmarter the exclusive digital distribution channel for TMC Jets’ fleet.

Now, with the touch of a button, you’ll be able to book one of the aircraft in TMC’s inventory, because why call an Uber when you can call a private plane?

Promising JetSmarter members same-or-better pricing than anywhere else in the market (because you’re clearly price sensitive when you’re asking a jet to pick you up), TMC Jets will allow customers access to the Hawker 400XP and 800XP fleet. And although private planes seem, well, out of reach, the hope is that the combination of shared and charter flight options with mobile app technology could make for easier and perhaps more widespread bookings among the traveling public.

“This partnership is a testament to the rapid growth of our company, and the demand of our services. With TMC Jets, we will be able to ensure we meet the needs of our clients by providing them with unsurpassed private jet travel options around the clock,” said Sergey Petrossov, CEO of JetSmarter.

Scott Wise, CEO of TMC Jets, echoed these sentiments, noting, “What JetSmarter has done in the digital marketplace has been nothing short of amazing. We’re all excited to join forces with Sergey and his team to broaden the experience of flying private.”

So if you’re looking to break your way into the private jet space, you may want to check out JetSmarter, a mobile platform that promises to drive down prices, create availability, and generally help you live the life you want miles above Earth’s surface.