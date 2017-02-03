LeEco is sharing some Valentine’s Day love with LeMall smartphone sale

Why it matters to you Looking for a new phone? Or a Bluetooth speaker perhaps? LeEco is offering a slew of its products at slashed prices as part of its Valentine's Day sale.

LeEco wants to show you some love on Valentine’s Day. How? With cheap phones, of course. In celebration of Valentine’s Day, LeEco is offering its phones and some of its Bluetooth speakers and accessories at much lower prices than usual.

For starters, the LeEco Le S3 and the Le Pro 3 are each being offered at $50 off — or $199 for the Le S3, and $349 for the Le Pro 3. You’ll also get a LeEco Letv Bluetooth speaker, a three-month trial of DirecTV Now, and an EcoPass, all at no extra cost.

Phones aren’t all thats on offer — you can also get a slew of accessories and speakers as part of the deal. For example, the Leme Bluetooth Headphones EB30A are $15 — down from $40, and the Letv Bluetooth Speaker is only $18, down from $30. The Letv Reverse in-ear headphones are $7, down from $15, and last but not least is the Letv Super Power Bank external battery, which boasts a huge 13,500mAh battery and is $22, down from $40.

So when can you take advantage of these sweet deals? The sale officially begins on Monday February 6, and ends on February 14 — so you’ll only get a week to get in there and get the things you want. In the meantime, you can check out our reviews of the LeEco Le Pro 3 and the LeEco Le S3 to help decide if you actually want to pull the trigger on one.

LeEco has been making quite a push into the U.S., and this sale is just the latest attempt.