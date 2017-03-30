LG G6 vs. LG G5: Are slimmer bezels worth the upgrade?

At Mobile World Conference, LG officially announced the G6. A whirlwind of rumors and speculation led up to the phone’s unveiling and we now have the specifics on the latest flagship model from LG, which launches early April.
With a new metal exterior, rounded edges, and super-slim bezels, the G6 looks like a different sort of monster compared to its predecessor, the LG G5. But is it worth the upgrade? We’ll show you the specs and you can decide for yourself.
More: LG hits all the right notes with the waterproof, nearly bezel-free G6
Specs
LG G6
|
LG G5
|148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9 millimeters (5.8 x 2.83 x 0.31 inches)
|149.4 × 73.9 × 7.7 millimeters (5.9 × 2.9 × 0.3 inches)
|Weight
|5.7 ounces
|5.6 ounces
|Screen
|5.7-inch LCD
|5.3-inch LCD
|Resolution
|1,440 x 2,880 pixels (565 pixels-per-inch)
|1,440 × 2,560 pixels, (554 ppi)
|OS
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 6.0 Marshmallow (Upgradeable to 7.0 Nougat)
|Storage
|32GB + MicroSD storage card (64GB is some markets)
|32GB + MicroSD storage card
|NFC support
|Yes
|Yes
|Processor
|Snapdragon 821
|Snapdragon 820
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, HSPA, GSM
|Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, HSPA+, GSM, CDMA
|Ports
|USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
|USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
|Camera
|Front 5MP, Dual rear 13MP + 13MP wide
|Front 8MP, Dual rear 16MP + 8MP
|Video
|2160-p 30fps, 1080-p 30/60fps
|Bluetooth
|Yes, 4.2
|Yes, 4.2
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Other sensors
|Gyroscope, accelerometer, proximity, compass, barometer
|Gyroscope, accelerometer, proximity, compass, barometer
|Water Resistant
|Yes, IP68-rated
|No
|Battery
|3,300mAh
|2,800mAh
|Quick Charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless Charging
|Yes
|No
|Color offerings
|Black, Platinum, Mystic White (outside the U.S.)
|Silver, titan, gold, pink
|Availability
|Available March 30 on Verizon, April 7 on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint
|Now
|DT Review
|4.5 out of 5 stars
|4 out of 5 stars
Specs and battery life
The G6 uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor with 4GB of RAM. Qualcomm claims the Snapdragon 821 is 10-percent faster than the Snapdragon 820 built into the G5, and it shows. In the U.S., you’ll only get 32GB variants of both the G6 and G5, but they both support MicroSD card expansion in case that’s not enough.
Both are capable of running Android 7.0 Nougat (you’ll need to update your G5), and both feature USB Type-C ports with 3.5mm headphone jacks. Rather than using a 2,800mAh modular battery, the G6 includes a built-in, 3,300mAh battery. Like the G5, the G6 can charge up more quickly with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge capacity. What’s better is that U.S. models will also utilize wireless charging.
You’ll certainly have a smoother experience on the G6, and your smartphone will also last longer throughout the day.
Winner: LG G6