LG G6 vs. LG G5: Are slimmer bezels worth the upgrade?

At Mobile World Conference, LG officially announced the G6. A whirlwind of rumors and speculation led up to the phone’s unveiling and we now have the specifics on the latest flagship model from LG, which launches early April.

With a new metal exterior, rounded edges, and super-slim bezels, the G6 looks like a different sort of monster compared to its predecessor, the LG G5. But is it worth the upgrade? We’ll show you the specs and you can decide for yourself.

More: LG hits all the right notes with the waterproof, nearly bezel-free G6

Specs