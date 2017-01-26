‘Scrabble’ with slang words is the best way to describe Ludacris’ new game

Why it matters to you Ludacris says that the game can help players learn about each other's unique forms of communication and find ways to use language to bridge generation gaps.

Rapper, actor, and now, app creator. Chris Bridges, better known as Ludacris, is a wearer of many hats, and his latest just might be his best yet. On Thursday, the Grammy-winning artist joined forces with Edwin Benton to release Slang N’ Friendz, a new mobile game that “gives players of all ages the chance to communicate using their favorite words by incorporating a dictionary database of slang words compiled from across the globe.”

While most word games insist on abiding by a rather strict lexicon, Slang N’ Friendz instead leverages more commonly used words to create more engaging gameplay. The free game hopes to encourage players to use “both traditional and alternate words,” remaining true to their own unique manners of speech. Really, there are next to no rules in this game, as it allows for customization features and even the ability to add new words to the game’s database.

“Our goal is to provide users with a fun, compelling and un-intimidating word game where they can be themselves, learn and represent where they come from. Our purpose is to connect people across the world and allow users to engage with someone they wouldn’t normally meet. Slang is universal and could be the driving factor that brings us together and one day, possibly change the world,” said Benton, the CEO and founder of Slang N’ Friendz.

More: 25 immersive apps and games that make Samsung’s Gear VR a must-have

To play, simply download the free app and get connected to an international community of users. You can select to play against a random user, a friend, or even on your own. Like Scrabble, Words with Friends, or other popular word games, you will be able to place your given letter tiles on a board to form a word. The difference, of course, is what qualifies as a word.

“In a time when so much of the world is divided, technology has the opportunity to bring us together. Slang N’ Friendz encourages users to connect, be friendly and identify what they have in common through language,” Ludacris said. “It’s also a chance for different generations to learn about each other’s unique forms of communication and find ways to use language to bridge generation gaps.”