Mophie’s latest external battery puts a beautiful spin on the PowerStation XL

Mophie is gaining a strong reputation for its smartphone accessories, including its phone holders, and perhaps more importantly its external batteries. While those accessories have largely had pretty sleek and stylish designs, they’ve also been somewhat bland. But not anymore.

In celebration of Chinese New Year 2017, Mophie has partnered with popular Chinese street artist Hua Tunan to create a limited edition Powerstation XL which is available from the Mophie website, or from Apple Stores throughout mainland China and Hong Kong.

Of course, nothing else is really all that different about the limited edition Powerstation XL compared to the standard one. The external battery still packs a hefty 12,000mAh, and what Mophie calls “premium materials.” Not only that, but the device uses a built-in switch-tip cable to offer compatibility with both the Lightning port and the microUSB port. And you’ll get a second USB port, so you can charge two devices at once.

As Mophie notes, this isn’t the first time that Hua Tunan has partnered with a company to offer an interestingly designed product. In fact, he has worked with huge brands like Louis Vuitton, Adidas, Disney, and even Jaguar.

And Mophie’s accessories seem to be getting increasingly innovative. Just last month the company launched an iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus battery case with a hefty 2,525mAh battery — a battery that can recharge wirelessly with a charging pad. Sure, none of that tech is really groundbreaking, but the fact that it’s so sleek makes it an excellent option for iPhone users looking to get wireless charging while getting a little extra juice for their device.

It’s looking more and more like 2017 will be a good year for Mophie, and it will be interesting to see what the company comes up with.

You can get the limited edition PowerStation XL from Mophie’s website for $100.