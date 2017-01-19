Sony Xperia XA successor shown off once again in newly leaked photos

Why it matters to you If you’re a Sony fan looking for a low-cost device in the next few months, the Sony Xperia XA successor could be for you.

Sony could be prepping a follow-up to the Sony Xperia XA, which could bring the device in line, at least design wise, with the flagship-tier Sony Xperia XZ.

The device has been featured in a few leaks over the past few months, lending is to believe that it could be out pretty soon. We still don’t know what it will be called, though some rumors hint at the name “Xperia XA 2.”

But what about the design? And the specs under the hood? Here’s everything we think we know about the follow-up to the Xperia XA so far.

More: Sharp’s Aquos Xx3 Mini may give the Xperia X Compact a run for its money

Most recently, leaked photos of the upcoming device have shown up on Chinese website Eprice and are pretty much in line with previous leaks that we have seen. According to the photos, the phone does not have a fingerprint sensor, but it does swap out the microUSB port for a USB-C port and we can see a number of different color options, including red, purple, and blue.

Previously, the phone was recently spotted in some leaked renders that come courtesy of Slashleaks and Twitter user OnLeaks, showing that the Xperia XA will keep its ultra-thin bezels, slightly curved edges, and flat, simple look.

Perhaps a welcome addition these days, we can also see a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top of the phone, so you will still be able to use your wired headphones with the device — a feature that is missing on many other 2017 phones. On the bottom, we can see a USB-C connector, while on the right you will get a volume rocker and power button. The device also has the flat top and bottom plates you find on the already-released Xperia XA.

Unfortunately, we don’t know too much else about the phone just yet. We would expect the device to feature an updated processor and maybe a bump up from 2GB to 3GB of RAM. It’s likely that Sony will stick with a MediaTek chipset for the new device, however, we don’t yet know exactly which chipset that will be.

The Sony Xperia XA was released in February, so we should expect the follow-up to be released in the next few months, most likely at the Mobile World Congress, which will take place from February 27 to March 2. It is also very possible that the XA’s follow-up will be only one device in a slate of new phones — when the original XA was launched it was launched alongside the Xperia X Performance and the Xperia X.

For a hands-on review of the Sony Xperia XA that was released earlier in 2016, head here.

This article was originally published in December 2016. Updated on 01-19-2017 by Christian de Looper: Added new photos from Eprice.