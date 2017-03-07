Tinder celebrates International Women’s Day by donating up to $250,000

Why it matters to you Its reputation among women isn't always the best, but Tinder is hoping to turn things around with an International Women's Day initiative.

It hasn’t always had the best reputation with women, but Tinder certainly is making an effort. In anticipation of International Women’s Day on March 8, Tinder announced it is pledging $250,000 to help empower women by donating to a dozen women-centric nonprofits across the world.

In a partnership with Pledgling.com, Tinder plans to launch its #FundHerCause social media campaign on Wednesday to support women (who make up 50 percent of the app’s user base). Starting Wednesday, if you tweet @Tinder with a cause you care about with the hashtag #FundHerCause, Tinder will send you a code for a $100 donation to one of the 12 organizations the app has selected.

“All around the world, women are bucking societal norms — they’re breaking down barriers, they’re breaking with tradition, and by doing so, they may even be breaking the law — all for something the rest of us consider a basic human right,” Tinder wrote in a blog post. “We are grateful to them. We are inspired by them. And we are here to support them.”

Unfortunately, you’ll have to be a U.S.-based Tinder user in order to participate in the donation process, though women in London are invited to participate in Tinder’s #BeBoldForChange event at Observation Point in the city’s South Bank. It’s described as “an artistic space designed for women to send messages of love, solidarity, and empowerment to each other,” and will be open for 12 hours on Wednesday.

“To our sisters around the world, we say this: Live as you choose and make no apologies,” the blog post concluded. “Always look out for one another. Stay strong, be bold and keep on fighting the good fight. Because now, more than ever, it’s time to rock the boat.”

The full list of non-profits to which you can donate through the campaign can be found below.