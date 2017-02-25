What to expect at MWC 2017: The LG G6, Huawei P10, a new BlackBerry, and more

CES may be one of the world’s largest gadget shows, but Mobile World Congress is the venue Samsung, LG, HTC, Sony, and others make some of the year’s biggest mobile announcements. The show runs in Barcelona, Spain from February 24 to March 2 at the Fira Gran Via convention center, and it’s where some of the world’s big-name tech brands try to out-do each other with flagship smartphone, smartwatch, and gadget launches.

This year, we expect to see a mix of incredible innovations from the big brands and an intriguing tech from relatively unknown companies. We’ll be reporting live from the show floor, so follow @DigitalTrends and @DTMobile for the latest news. You can also follow our on-the-ground reporters Andy Boxall, Malarie Gokey, Julian Chokkattu, Kyle Wiggers, and Simon Hill on Twitter.

In the meantime, here’s everything we expect to see at the biggest mobile extravaganza of the year.

Samsung

Samsung has historically unveiled new flagship smartphones at MWC — take last year’s Galaxy S7, for example. But this time around, things will be a little quieter for the Korean electronics giant. DJ Koh, Samsung’s mobile chief executive, told Reuters that the long-rumored Galaxy S8 won’t make an appearance at its February 26 event. Instead, the company’s principal focus is expected to be the Galaxy Tab S3.

The Galaxy Tab S3, which is said to feature a 9.7-inch screen with a 2,048 x 1,536 resolution and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, will reportedly borrow a number of features from Samsung’s Note line of phablets. It’ll come with a clip-on variant of Samsung’s S Pen stylus, which will enable features like the ability to write on the display when it’s off. The stylus will ship alongside accessories like a magnetic-stand keyboard.

Samsung may also take the opportunity to unveil the Galaxy Tab Pro S2, a Window-powered tablet with a 12-inch Quad HD (resolution), Intel Kaby Lake processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, and 5,070mAh battery. But as of now, the launch details are a bit foggy.

There might be a new Gear VR headset. It’s said to feature a new front cover and ship with a dedicated controller for navigating apps and games, much like Google’s Daydream platform.

