20 common problems with Windows Phone 8, and how to fix them

Windows Phone 8.1 is the follow up to Windows Phone 8, which rolled out to devices rather quickly. Some stuck with the previous iteration of the OS, but despite it’s strengths, Microsoft’s Windows Phone 8 platform is not without its flaws. In this roundup, we take a look at common WP8 issues that have been reported by users, and we try to find workarounds and solutions to quickly deal with them. If you’ve encountered any of these Windows Phone 8 problems and you know of a good solution that hasn’t been mentioned, then please post a comment and we’ll add it as soon as we can.

More: The best apps every Windows Phone user should have

Problem: Black screen during calls

A lot of few people have encountered persistent problems with their screen going black whenever they make or receive a call on their Windows Phone 8 device. This makes it unresponsive, so it’s difficult to cancel or end the call.

Workaround:

If you tap the power button twice the screen should blink back to life, but you may have to act quickly to end the call.

Potential fixes: