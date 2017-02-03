Watch the Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Great news! It’s time for the annual, pants-wettingly exciting, must-watch televisual mega-event where the latest and greatest commercials are aired over the space of several hours, interspersed with tedious footage of men throwing, catching, and sometimes even running with an unusually shaped ball.

That’s right, it’s the Super Bowl, and the good news is, you don’t even have to sit in a room with other people to enjoy being subconsciously sold products under the guise of harmless entertainment, because we have all those ads right here! Super Bowl LI, Atlanta Falcons v. New England Patriots, doesn’t air until February 5, but tons of ads have surfaced early that will run during the commercial breaks for the game. We’ll update this article periodically as new commercials are released (or leaked), and will be compiling all the rest that air during the game come Sunday.

Budweiser – “Born the Hard Way”

This year, Budweiser is paying homage to its founders, Eberhard Anheuser and Adolphus Busch, both of whom were immigrants (from France and Germany, respectively). The ad is a dramatization of Busch’s journey from Germany to Missouri, where he first met Anheuser.