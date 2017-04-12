‘Big Little Lies’ author reveals storyline ideas for a possible season 2 on HBO

Why it matters to you For fans of HBO's Big Little Lies, a seven-episode debut season is not enough. It's a good thing then that HBO is contemplating a second season.

Seven episodes of Big Little Lies just wasn’t enough. Fans are clamoring for another season, and the interest isn’t just from viewers — HBO seems serious about continuing the popular miniseries.

Liane Moriarty, the author of the book the limited series is based on, recently revealed that the premium network has her working on ideas for a possible season 2. She dropped the news during an interview with The Sydney (Australia) Morning Herald, and even revealed some of the storylines she wants to explore.

The biggie, of course, is the aftermath of — spoilers ahead if you haven’t finished all seven episodes of the miniseries — Perry Wright (played by Alexander Skarsgård) being pushed to his death, particularly the impact on his wife, Celeste (Nicole Kidman).

“She’s grieving,” Moriarty said. “She’s still grieving for the end of a terrible relationship, and I think that would be a really interesting thing to explore.”

There’s also the story of Bonnie Carlson (Zoë Kravitz). She’s the one who gives Perry that fatal push, but the miniseries doesn’t delve deeply into her past experience with abuse like Moriarty’s novel does. The author was initially shocked that Bonnie’s backstory had been left out, but now she sees it as an ideal storyline for season 2.

“I think we could bring in more of Bonnie’s story from the book,” she said.

Even with all of the possibilities Moriarty sees for Big Little Lies season 2, she says she doesn’t plan to write a sequel to the book. Her interest, at this point, lies in continuing the show.

“Once I started thinking, it was too much fun to see what I could do and to see these characters again,” she told The Herald of a possible season 2. “And there’s definitely places you can go.”

Director and executive producer Jean-Marc Vallée may have told Vulture after the finale that “there’s no reason to make a season two,” but Moriarty believes the cast is as willing as she is. That fact, along with HBO having asked her to work on ideas, gives us hope that Big Little Lies could come back and captivate us all over again.